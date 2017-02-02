FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Nestle unveils sushi-shaped KitKats in Japan
February 2, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 7 months ago

Nestle unveils sushi-shaped KitKats in Japan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nestle unveiled sushi-shaped versions of its KitKat chocolate biscuit bar in Tokyo on Thursday.

The 3-piece sets are modeled on tuna, sea urchin and omelet sushis, but are actually raspberry, mascarpone cheese, and pumpkin pudding KitKats atop sugar-coated puffed rice.

Nestle Japan's KitKat marketing manager Ryoji Maki said the idea was to create a fun variation of the traditional chocolate bar in the run-up to Valentine's Day.

"I hope our customers have fun with the look of this 'sushi' KitKat," Maki told Reuters Television.

The "sushi" KitKats are not for sale, but customers who spend more than 3,000 yen ($26)in Nestle's new KitKat store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district will receive a pack as a gift from Friday.

"It's the Valentine's season, so I hope these 'sushi' chocolates can be an additional item to the chocolate gifts to make it more surprising and fun," Maki said.

Japan is home to many exotic KitKat flavors including sake rice wine, baked potato and soy sauce.

Japanese women buy chocolates for their partners and colleagues on Valentine's Day, while men return the favor a month later on White Day.

Reporting by Hyun Oh; Editing by Darren Schuettler

