A gown from Valentino's Mirabilia Romae Fall 2015 Haute Couture collection is displayed in a lobby at the "An Evening Honoring Valentino" gala benefiting the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, New York City, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK - The Lincoln Center honored designer house Valentino on Monday at its third annual fashion gala, which was attended by celebrities such as Diane Kruger, Bruce Willis, Liv Tyler and Tommy Hilfiger.

Valentino creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli were presented with their honor by actress Keira Knightley.

“Celebration of talent, celebration of the House of Valentino,” Giancarlo Giammetti, honorary president of Valentino, said.