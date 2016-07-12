FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Valero buys out partner in Louisiana-Mississippi pipeline
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 12, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

Valero buys out partner in Louisiana-Mississippi pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The prices at a Valero Energy Corp gas station are pictured in Pasadena, California October 27, 2015.Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday it bought Kinder Morgan Inc's 50 percent stake in Parkway Pipeline LLC, previously a joint venture between the two companies.

The move will give Valero increased access to the eastern United States by connecting the pipeline to Colonial Pipeline Co's system that runs from Houston to New York Harbor.

The Parkway system currently is a 110,000 barrels per day 16-inch products pipeline that runs from Valero's refinery in Norco, Louisiana, to Kinder Morgan's Plantation Pipeline System in Collins, Mississippi. The line could be expanded to more than 200,000 bpd, Valero said.

Valero funded the acquisition with cash, and did not disclose the price it paid.

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.