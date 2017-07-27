Refiner Valero's quarterly profit slumps 32.7 percent

A Valero gas station is shown in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 2, 2016.

(Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N), the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a 32.7 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as costs increased.

Net income attributable to Valero shareholders fell to $548 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $814 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

However, the San Antonio, Texas-based company's operating revenue rose to $22.25 billion from $19.58 billion.