FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valero pumps out strong profit as refining margins rise
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 28, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Valero pumps out strong profit as refining margins rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Valero Energy Corp gas station is pictured in Pasadena, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by robust demand for refined products and lower crude costs.

Valero also raised its quarterly cash dividend to 50 cents per share from 40 cents.

The company’s shares were up 2.4 percent at $63.99 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Refiners have been pumping out strong profits due to high crack spreads, the difference between crude oil and prices of refined products, as crude prices have more than halved since June last year due to a supply glut.

Valero expects continued healthy gasoline demand in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Joe Gorder said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gasoline demand is expected to remain buoyant, helped by lower prices, even after accounting for a seasonal winter downturn in the consumption of motor fuel.

Valero’s refining margin rose to $14.38 per barrel in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $11.81 per barrel a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Valero’s stockholders rose 30 percent to $1.38 billion, or $2.79 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.66 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue fell 34.4 percent to $22.58 billion.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.