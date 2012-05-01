FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valero sinks to loss on refinery charge
May 1, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Valero sinks to loss on refinery charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) posted a first quarter loss as discounts on the crude it processes shrank, and on charges to shut down its Aruba plant.

Net loss for the quarter was $432 million, or 78 cents per share, versus a profit of $104 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Refining volumes in the quarter climbed 449,000 barrels per day to 2.56 million barrels per day, due to the acquisitions of the Pembroke and Meraux refineries, the company said.

Shares in Valero were unchanged in premarket trading at $24.70 per share.

Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

