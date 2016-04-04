FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ValueAct says to contest U.S. Justice Department's actions
April 4, 2016 / 5:24 PM / a year ago

ValueAct says to contest U.S. Justice Department's actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital vowed to fight a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday over its role in the $35 billion merger of oilfield service provider Halliburton Co’s (HAL.N) and Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N.

ValueAct said it will “vigorously” defend its position.

The Department of Justice said earlier on Monday it had sued ValueAct Capital for violating pre-merger notification requirements related to Halliburton’s deal to buy rival Baker Hughes.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty

