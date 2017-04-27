FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 4 months ago

Buyout firm KKR says welcomes investment from activist ValueAct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Buyout firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) said on Thursday it welcomed the investment from activist shareholder ValueAct Capital, which currently owns less than five percent of KKR.

"We welcome ValueAct's ownership," Scott Nuttall, head of global capital and asset management group at KKR, told analysts on an earnings call. KKR had posted better-than-expected first-quarter results earlier on Thursday.

"We've had discussions, and I think they understand and share the vision we have for the business of the firm," Nuttall said.

ValueAct said for the first time earlier on Thursday that it had taken a stake in KKR.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

