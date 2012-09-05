Longtime Vanguard fund manager Owens to retire

(Reuters) - The $22.4 billion Vanguard Health Care Fund, the largest and one of the most successful in its sector, will lose its manager to retirement at the end of the year, Vanguard Group said on Wednesday.

Edward Owens, 65, who has run Vanguard Health Care Fund since its introduction in 1984, will hand the reins to associate portfolio manager Jean Hynes, 43, Vanguard said in a statement.

The fund has gained an average of 14.18 percent a year over the past 20 years, beating the average 10.18 percent return of health and biotechnology funds, according to data from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters, provided by Vanguard.

Both Hynes and Owens are partners of Wellington Management Co of Boston, the external manager of many actively managed Vanguard funds. A Wellington spokeswoman did not return messages.

The fund’s “fundamental approach” will not change, Hynes said in the statement. “And we will continue to be contrarian and maintain a high-conviction portfolio.”

Despite Owens’ departure, “performance and risk management should remain steady” in the fund, Daniel Wiener, who runs a newsletter for Vanguard investors said in a note to investors. Hynes is “a stellar replacement, stepping ably into some very, very big shoes.”

One task for Hynes will be to get the Vanguard fund to match the performance of another fund supported by Wellington’s team, Hartford Healthcare,, Wiener wrote.

The latter fund is smaller at $420 million, but has had a slightly better track record since its launch in May 2000. The Hartford Healthcare fund has had an average annual return of 8.92 percent since inception, compared with 8.32 percent for the Vanguard Health Care Fund over the same period, according to data kept by Wiener’s firm.

“I wouldn’t expect a $22 billion fund to be as easy to manage as the $420 million Hartford fund, but Hynes is certainly up to the task,” Wiener wrote.

As of July 31, the top holdings in the Vanguard Health Care Fund were Merck & Co, Amgen Inc and UnitedHealth Group, according to Vanguard’s website. Top holdings in the Hartford Healthcare Fund were UnitedHealth, McKesson Corp and Cigna Corp, according to Hartford’s website.