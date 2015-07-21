FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vasco Data says a third party may have sold products to Iran
July 21, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Vasco Data says a third party may have sold products to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vasco Data Security International Inc said some its products may have ended up in Iran in potential violation of U.S. sanctions.

The products were sold by its European unit to a third-party distributor and may have been resold to parties in Iran, the Chicago-based company said in a statement.

Shares of the data security software maker fell 9.6 percent at $24.14 in aftermarket trading.

Vasco said it was conducting an internal investigation and has stopped all shipments to the distributor.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
