Swiss group VAT's IPO range narrows to 43-45 Sfr/share: sources

ZURICH (Reuters) - The indicated price range for the initial public offering of Swiss vacuum technology company VAT Group has been narrowed to 43-45 Swiss francs per share from the 39 to 46 first announced, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The share sale aims to broaden its shareholder base. The plan is to sell 12 million existing shares plus an over-allotment option of up to 1.8 million existing shares.

Trading is due to start on April 14.