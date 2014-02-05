FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vatican vows to protect children but says U.N. interfering on teachings
February 5, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Vatican vows to protect children but says U.N. interfering on teachings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican, responding to a scathing U.N. report on sexual abuse of children by priests, said on Wednesday the Roman Catholic Church was committed to “defending and protecting the rights of the child”.

A statement said the Vatican would submit the U.N. report to “thorough study and examination”. But it also said the world body was interfering in Catholic moral teachings because the report criticized its positions on homosexuality, contraception and abortion.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Kevin Liffey

