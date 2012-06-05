FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vatican prosecutor interrogates papal butler
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2012 / 12:59 PM / in 5 years

Vatican prosecutor interrogates papal butler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A Vatican prosecutor on Tuesday began interrogating Paolo Gabriele, Pope Benedict’s butler who is being held on charges of stealing papal documents, the Vatican said.

Vatican officials said Gabriele was interrogated in the presence of his two lawyers and another Vatican judicial official known as the “promoter of justice”.

The prosecutor must now decide whether there is enough evidence to order Gabriele, who was arrested on May 23, to stand trial on charges of aggravated theft.

Gabriele, who has dual Vatican and Italian nationality, was arrested as part of a Vatican investigation into a scandal that has come to be known as “Vatileaks,” in which papal documents were leaked to Italian media.

Vatican officials said Gabriele could be held for up to 100 days before an eventual trial begins but that they expected the period to be much less.

Reporting By Philip Pullella and Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Rosalind Russell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.