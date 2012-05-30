FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope, beset by scandal, speaks of personal suffering
#World News
May 30, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Pope, beset by scandal, speaks of personal suffering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives for the holy mass of Pentecost Sunday in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Benedict, beset by the worst crisis of his papacy, on Wednesday spoke of seeking consolation in faith for sufferings coming even from those closest to you.

In his first reference to the crisis over the leaking of his private documents, which led to the arrest of his butler, the pope told thousands of pilgrims in St Peter’s Square: “Our life and our Christian path are often marked by difficulties, incomprehension and sufferings.”

He said all people must persevere in the face of “conflicts in human relations, often from within one’s own family.”

Editing by Barry Moody

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
