Man stages new protest on St' Peter's dome in Vatican
March 29, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Man stages new protest on St' Peter's dome in Vatican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - An Italian man climbed on to a ledge on the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday to protest against the economic crisis, a Vatican official said.

It was the fourth time the man, identified as Marcello Di Finizio, has staged such protest in less than two years.

He reached the ledge by climbing over a railing at the top of the dome where tourists climb via an indoor staircase to get a spectacular view of Rome.

Television images showed him holding a banner reading with several slogans on it, including “Pope Francis, help us”.

During a similar protest in 2012, he stayed on the same ledge overnight with a banner criticizing multinationals, Europe and former Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Italian television said he had disguised himself so he would not be recognized by Vatican security.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
