Vatican confirms deal on bank information with Italy

An exterior view of the tower of the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR) in Vatican City in 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

ROME (Reuters) - Italy and the Vatican have signed an agreement over exchanging financial and bank information to combat money laundering, the Vatican said on Monday.

“The Holy See and the Vatican City State take international responsibilities concerning anti money laundering and the financing of terrorism very seriously and Italy is an especially important partner for us,” the Vatican said in a statement.

The statement confirmed a report by Reuters last week.

The Vatican has been struggling to reform its bank, the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), whose reputation has been tarnished by decades of financial scandals.