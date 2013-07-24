FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vatican names prelate to replace disgraced Cardinal O'Brien
July 24, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vatican names prelate to replace disgraced Cardinal O'Brien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cardinal Keith O'Brien is seen speaking to the media outside St.Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland in this May 31, 2007 file photograph. REUTERS/David Moir/Files

ROME (Reuters) - The Vatican named a new Scottish archbishop on Wednesday to replace disgraced Cardinal Keith O‘Brien, who resigned in February after admitting sexual misconduct.

Monsignor Leo Cushley, 52, was named the new Roman Catholic archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh after years working in the Vatican bureaucracy.

O‘Brien, formerly the United Kingdom’s most senior Catholic cleric, stepped down after admitting to sexual misconduct shortly before the conclave to elect Pope Francis last March. His admission added to a sense of crisis in the Church under Francis’s predecessor, Pope Benedict.

O‘Brien has since left Scotland for a period of penance.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Barry Moody

