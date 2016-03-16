FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steag, Macquarie eye negative price for Vattenfall assets: sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 16, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Steag, Macquarie eye negative price for Vattenfall assets: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility Steag and its partner Macquarie (MQA.AX) have proposed a deal for Vattenfall’s [VATN.UL] German lignite assets under which the Swedish utility would have to pay a lump sum to offload the mines and power plants, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Steag and Macquarie have proposed setting up a foundation to take over the assets and liabilities connected to the lignite operations, one of the people said.

They have not made a formal offer but have submitted a process letter describing their model.

“Vattenfall would have to contribute at least about 2 billion euros to the foundation, depending on the development of power prices,” the other source said.

According to the sources, the foundation would set up a holding company that would buy the assets - which are ailing from low electricity prices and face decommissioning costs of roughly 4 billion euros ($4.43 billion) - and ask Steag to manage the operations.

Macquarie would initially provide money to keep the company afloat in the first couple of years, which are likely to be loss-making, and later manage investments in renewable energy, they said.

“The foundation model will ensure that no cash flows out while all risks are covered. No dividends will be paid out,” one of them said.

Steag and Macquarie declined to comment.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.