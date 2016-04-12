Audi March sales reach record of 186,100 cars

Audi cars during the company's annual news conference in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi’s sales reached 186,100 in March, a 4.6 percent rise compared with the year-earlier period, thanks to a 93 percent rise in demand for its Q7 large offroader and strong demand in Germany and the United States.

The premium brand, which is owned by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), said on Tuesday its vehicle sales rose 7.5 percent in the United States and 5.4 percent in China in March.

Deliveries of its new A4 limousine, one of the top sellers for the brand, rose 14.6 percent in March, the company said.