FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi March sales reach record of 186,100 cars
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 12, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Audi March sales reach record of 186,100 cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Audi cars during the company's annual news conference in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi’s sales reached 186,100 in March, a 4.6 percent rise compared with the year-earlier period, thanks to a 93 percent rise in demand for its Q7 large offroader and strong demand in Germany and the United States.

The premium brand, which is owned by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), said on Tuesday its vehicle sales rose 7.5 percent in the United States and 5.4 percent in China in March.

Deliveries of its new A4 limousine, one of the top sellers for the brand, rose 14.6 percent in March, the company said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.