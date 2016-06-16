FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlante manager says Brexit would not affect Veneto Banca deal
June 16, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Atlante manager says Brexit would not affect Veneto Banca deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Quaestio Capital Management, manager of Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, said its pledge to take on unsold shares in Veneto Banca's 1 billion euro ($1 billion) initial share offering would stand even if Britain voted to leave the European Union next week.

Quaestio said in a statement on Thursday it had informed the consortium of banks that were originally guaranteeing the cash call that the June 23 referendum on Britain's EU membership would not constitute an exceptional circumstance that could allow Atlante to scrap its sub-underwriting commitment.

Atlante, which has already taken on regional bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza following a flopped initial public offering, committed last month to backstop also Veneto Banca's share issue.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
