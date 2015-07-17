Venezuela's Avior buying 12 planes, adding international routes

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan airline Avior is purchasing 12 used planes to offer new international routes from the South American nation, where foreign carriers have slashed flights due to currency controls.

Avior President Jorge Anez said in an interview on Thursday that the company was purchasing six planes from Europe’s Airbus Group and six from Chicago-based Boeing CO for a total of about $150 million.

With its expanded fleet, Avior plans to add routes to Peru, Uruguay and Spain, its first European destination.

Airlines have about $3.7 billion from ticket sales trapped in Venezuela because of the country’s 12-year-old currency control system, the International Air Transport Association said in June. International carriers have slashed flights to the socialist-run country while they try to repatriate the funds.

“As a consequence of the circumstances, there are companies that have freed up space, and we’re taking advantage of this opportunity,” Anez, a 52-year-old helicopter pilot, said in his office in the capital city of Caracas.

The private Venezuelan airline is using 10-year financing from an international broker to purchase six Airbus A340-300s, four Boeing 737-400s and two Boeing 737-300s, Anez added. The first aircraft is due in September.

Avior last bought planes in 2011 with loans from two state banks that were used to acquire hard currency at favorable exchange rates under the country’s complex currency controls system, he said.

The carrier, whose hub is in the small Venezuelan city of Barcelona, already flies to nearby Aruba, Brazil, Colombia, Curacao, Panama and the United States.