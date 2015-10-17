FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela buys 25 percent stake in Antigua oil company - PDVSA
#Business News
October 17, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela buys 25 percent stake in Antigua oil company - PDVSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino attends a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas in this file photo taken on August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela signed an agreement on Saturday with the government of Antigua and Barbuda to buy a 25 percent stake in the West Indies Oil Company (WIOC), Venezuela’s state petroleum company said.

Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) gave no financial details for the purchase of the stake in the refinery and distribution company owned by the government of the Caribbean island nation.

OPEC member Venezuela has been seeking greater storage space in the region.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez and Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino, who is also PDVSA president, were in Antigua for the signing as part of a Caribbean tour.

“Under this agreement, PDVSA will obtain a 25 percent participation in WIOC and it represents the start of joint investments for the benefit of both nations’ peoples,” the PDVSA statement said, without adding any details on investment plans.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Paul Simao

