FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tribunal dismisses Venoklim lubricants case against Venezuela
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 6, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Tribunal dismisses Venoklim lubricants case against Venezuela

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - A World Bank tribunal has thrown out an arbitration case pitting Netherlands-incorporated motor lubricants company Venoklim against Venezuela over a 2010 nationalization.

The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) said on Friday that Venoklim is ultimately owned by Venezuelans and thus did not qualify for arbitration as a foreign company.

“The tribunal dismissed the case for lack of jurisdiction,” wrote Venezuela’s lawyer George Kahale of Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP in an e-mail to Reuters on Monday. “Claimant said (the compensation sought) was a substantial amount, but the case did not reach the stage for it to specify how much.”

There was no immediate response for a request for comment for one of Venoklim’s lawyers in the case. A call to the company’s Dutch headquarters in Voorst went unanswered.

Chavez announced in 2008 he would nationalize Venoklim’s Venezuelan holdings, saying that ultimate owner Franklin Duran was conspiring against the country.

At the time of the announcement, Duran was on trial in Miami for acting as an illegal foreign agent in the United States in a case centered around Venezuela’s alleged campaign contributions to Argentine President Cristina Fernandez.

Duran was convicted that year. Chavez ultimately nationalized Venoklim’s holdings in 2010 and state oil company PDVSA currently controls its lubricants business.

The Venoklim case is one of over 20 arbitration cases Venezuela is facing over sweeping nationalizations during Chavez’s 14-year rule.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Brian Ellsworth Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.