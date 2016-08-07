FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuelan art exhibition honors legacy of Frida Kahlo
August 7, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Venezuelan art exhibition honors legacy of Frida Kahlo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An art gallery in the Venezuelan capital is honoring the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo with an exposition featuring the works of 50 female Venezuelan artist.

The exhibit - entitled "Always Frida" - is being displayed at the Florida Art Gallery in Caracas marking the 109th anniversary of Kahlo's birth.   

Kahlo, whose reputation has bloomed in Venezuela especially in the last decade, is famous mainly for self-portraits and her depiction of female experiences and forms.

"In this exhibition we are featuring art masters as well as amateur artists, all very representative of our country and, in fact, all female. I am really pleased that they all had a chance to work on their vision of Frida in the freest   manner possible," Mirla Soto, the exhibition's curator told Reuters.

Kahlo, whose life was fraught with tumultuous affairs including with Leon Trotsky and Josephine Baker, died in 1954 at the age of 47.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
