Venezuela suffers another blackout

CARACAS (Reuters) - Another blackout cut power in various states across Venezuela on Thursday, residents and local media said.

The South American OPEC member nation has been suffering increasing power cuts in recent years, which the government has blamed on sabotage but which critics put down to mismanagement.

Residents in various parts of Caracas said the electricity had gone out, while local newspaper Ultimas Noticias said on its website the blackout was affecting 13 of the nation’s 23 states.