December 4, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Blackout hits parts of Venezuelan capital Caracas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - A blackout hit parts of the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Thursday, Electricity Minister Jesse Chacon said, adding that authorities were working to restore service.

A substation outage affected power service in the downtown area and in several neighborhoods in the east of the city, Chacon said via Twitter.

Venezuela has in recent years suffered frequent blackouts that critics attribute to insufficient investment following the 2007 nationalization of the electricity sector.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro has in some cases attributed blackouts to sabotage by his adversaries.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
