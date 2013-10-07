Venezuelan sports official detained in Bulgaria

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian customs officials said on Monday they had detained a Venezuelan, whose embassy said he worked for the sports ministry, carrying 407,000 euros in undeclared cash through a Sofia airport.

Jose Ovidio Almeida, who arrived on an October 2 flight from Caracas via Madrid, is no longer in custody but may not leave the country while prosecutors decide whether to bring charges.

A Venezuelan embassy official said Almeida is a sports ministry official who was authorized to carry the money to pay for a training camp. If found guilty, he faces a fine of double the amount of money involved, or up to six years in prison.

Travelers entering Bulgaria have to declare if they are carrying more than 10,000 euros.