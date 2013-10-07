FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuelan sports official detained in Bulgaria
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

Venezuelan sports official detained in Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian customs officials said on Monday they had detained a Venezuelan, whose embassy said he worked for the sports ministry, carrying 407,000 euros in undeclared cash through a Sofia airport.

Jose Ovidio Almeida, who arrived on an October 2 flight from Caracas via Madrid, is no longer in custody but may not leave the country while prosecutors decide whether to bring charges.

A Venezuelan embassy official said Almeida is a sports ministry official who was authorized to carry the money to pay for a training camp. If found guilty, he faces a fine of double the amount of money involved, or up to six years in prison.

Travelers entering Bulgaria have to declare if they are carrying more than 10,000 euros.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.