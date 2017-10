Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (R) is welcomed by Cuban President Raul Castro at Jose Marti airport in Havana May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Handout/Miraflores Palace

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez broke his one-week silence on Monday to call state TV from Cuba where he is receiving treatment for cancer.

Chavez’s unusual absence from the public limelight had fueled rumors he may be in dire physical condition after several rounds of radiation treatment in Havana.