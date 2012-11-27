Chronology: Hugo Chavez's battle for health

(Reuters) - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez will travel to Cuba on Tuesday for medical treatment, months after he underwent chemotherapy and radiation there for cancer.

Following is a chronology of the 58-year-old Socialist leader’s battle with illness:

30 JUNE 2011

A pale-looking Chavez addresses the nation by television from Cuba, where he says doctors operated on him to remove a cancerous tumor from his pelvis.

4 JULY 2011

The president makes a surprise return to Venezuela ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

17 JULY 2011

Chavez returns to Cuba to begin a course of chemotherapy.

22 SEPTEMBER 2011

Finishes his fourth and final course of chemotherapy.

20 OCTOBER 2011

Following tests in Havana, Chavez declares himself free from his cancer, and his doctors say he is completely cured.

2 DECEMBER 2011

Hosts a regional summit, minus representatives from the United States, in Caracas.

20 DECEMBER 2011

Attends a Mercosur summit in Uruguay, Chavez’s first political trip overseas since his illness was diagnosed.

21 FEBRUARY 2012

Chavez says he will undergo another operation after a lesion was found in the same area where he had the tumor.

28 FEBRUARY 2012

The president undergoes surgery in Cuba.

4 MARCH 2012

Chavez says he will undergo radiation treatment in Cuba.

16 MARCH 2012

President returns to Venezuela after his latest operation.

25 MARCH 2012

Chavez returns to Havana to begin his first cycle of radiation therapy.

5 APRIL 2012

President cries during Mass, calls on God “not to take him yet” because he has more to do for Venezuela.

14 APRIL 2012

Chavez returns to Cuba for more radiation treatment, missing the Summit of the Americas in Colombia.

7 OCTOBER 2012

Chavez wins re-election at presidential poll.

27 NOVEMBER 2012

The president says he will return to Cuba for treatment including hyperbaric oxygenation, which can be used to treat the side effects of radiation therapy.