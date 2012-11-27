Chronology: Hugo Chavez's battle for health

(Reuters) - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez will travel to Cuba on Tuesday for medical treatment, months after he underwent chemotherapy and radiation there for cancer.
Following is a chronology of the 58-year-old Socialist leader’s battle with illness:
A pale-looking Chavez addresses the nation by television from Cuba, where he says doctors operated on him to remove a cancerous tumor from his pelvis.
The president makes a surprise return to Venezuela ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.
Chavez returns to Cuba to begin a course of chemotherapy.
Finishes his fourth and final course of chemotherapy.
Following tests in Havana, Chavez declares himself free from his cancer, and his doctors say he is completely cured.
Hosts a regional summit, minus representatives from the United States, in Caracas.
Attends a Mercosur summit in Uruguay, Chavez’s first political trip overseas since his illness was diagnosed.
Chavez says he will undergo another operation after a lesion was found in the same area where he had the tumor.
The president undergoes surgery in Cuba.
Chavez says he will undergo radiation treatment in Cuba.
President returns to Venezuela after his latest operation.
Chavez returns to Havana to begin his first cycle of radiation therapy.
President cries during Mass, calls on God “not to take him yet” because he has more to do for Venezuela.
Chavez returns to Cuba for more radiation treatment, missing the Summit of the Americas in Colombia.
Chavez wins re-election at presidential poll.
The president says he will return to Cuba for treatment including hyperbaric oxygenation, which can be used to treat the side effects of radiation therapy.
