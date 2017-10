Venezuela's opposition leader and governor of the state of Miranda Henrique Capriles attends a news conference in Caracas February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR3DSM2

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition parties have unanimously agreed with centrist state governor Henrique Capriles that he will run in an upcoming presidential election following the death of Hugo Chavez, party sources said on Wednesday.

Capriles lost to Chavez in an election last year, and will face off against Chavez’s preferred successor, Nicolas Maduro.