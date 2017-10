Henrique Capriles, Venezuela's opposition leader and governor of the state of Miranda, addresses the media in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles is “evaluating” a ruling from electoral authorities that set the country’s presidential election for April 14, he said on Twitter on Saturday.

He also thanked Venezuela’s coalition of opposition parties for proposing his candidacy, but stopped short of explicitly accepting the nomination.