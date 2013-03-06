Chavez's coffin taken to streets, crowds mourn

CARACAS (Reuters) - The coffin of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez was brought out of a military hospital onto the streets of Caracas on Wednesday, where grieving multitudes gathered to honor him.
Soldiers placed the coffin on a car, where it was driven outside of the hospital. “Chavez to the pantheon!” shouted supporters, referring to a mausoleum he had built to house the remains of independence hero Simon Bolivar.
Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday.
Editing by Bill Trott