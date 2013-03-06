Chavez's coffin taken to streets, crowds mourn

A Nicaraguan supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds a poster of him at the Revolution Square in Managua March 5, 2013. Chavez died on Tuesday after a two-year battle with cancer, ending 14 years of tumultuous rule that made the socialist leader a hero for the poor but a hate figure to his opponents. REUTERS/ Stringer (NICARAGUA - Tags: OBITUARY POLITICS)

CARACAS (Reuters) - The coffin of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez was brought out of a military hospital onto the streets of Caracas on Wednesday, where grieving multitudes gathered to honor him.

Soldiers placed the coffin on a car, where it was driven outside of the hospital. “Chavez to the pantheon!” shouted supporters, referring to a mausoleum he had built to house the remains of independence hero Simon Bolivar.

Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday.