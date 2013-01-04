FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chavez still has "severe" respiratory problem: Venezuela government
January 4, 2013 / 2:29 AM / in 5 years

Chavez still has "severe" respiratory problem: Venezuela government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is still suffering from a lung infection that has hindered his breathing as he battles to recover from December 11 cancer surgery, the government said on Thursday.

“Commander Chavez has faced complications as a result of a severe lung infection,” Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said, reading the latest official update on the president’s condition in a hospital in Cuba.

“This infection has caused a breathing insufficiency that requires Commander Chavez to strictly comply with medical treatment,” the communiqué added, giving no further details.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
