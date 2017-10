Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez takes part in an ecumenic ceremony to pray for his health and cancer treatment at Miraflores Palace in Caracas in this August 21, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

CARACAS (Reuters) - The corpse of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez will lie in state through Friday when a public funeral will be held with invited guests from across Latin America, Foreign Minister Elias Jaua said late on Tuesday.

He declared seven days of mourning for the leader who died of cancer and said Chavez’s body would be transferred from hospital to a military academy on Wednesday.