Venezuela's Chavez in delicate state after surgery

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is in stable but delicate condition after his latest cancer surgery, the government said on Wednesday in a somber assessment that could indicate an end to his 14-year rule.

“Having been through a complex and delicate surgery, he is now in an equally complex post-operation process,” Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said on national television. “We trust in his strength.”

In an earlier broadcast, Vice President Nicolas Maduro spoke of “difficult” times ahead, urging Venezuelans to pray for Chavez and to keep faith that he would come home soon from Cuba, where he underwent the surgery on Tuesday.

Chavez’s downturn has opened gaping uncertainty about the future of his self-styled socialist revolution in a nation of 29 million people with the world’s largest oil reserves.

A frequent critic of the United States, Chavez has spearheaded a resurgence of the left in Latin America, galvanized a global “anti-imperialist” alliance from Iran to Belarus and led a decade-long push by developing nations for greater control over natural resources.

A close ally, Ecuador’s President Rafael Correa, sought to put a more positive spin on the cancer operation, telling reporters in Quito that Chavez was doing all right.

“He is fine, even though the surgery was complex,” Correa said, but he added that the future was not certain.

“If the gravity of his illness meant he could not continue to lead Venezuela, the revolutions must continue, in Venezuela, in Ecuador, in Argentina, in Bolivia.”

At home, Chavez has won cult-like status among the poor with his charisma and oil-financed largesse from health clinics to free homes. But he has alienated business with frequent nationalizations and angered many Venezuelans by putting ideological crusades over basic services.

Maduro, whom Chavez has named as a preferred successor should he be incapacitated, offered no medical details on Wednesday but urged Venezuelans to stay hopeful.

PRAYER VIGILS

Supporters have been holding prayer vigils, while opponents also sent Chavez best wishes for a successful recovery. Senior government ministers and military commanders attended a Mass to pray for Chavez’s health, which was broadcast live on state TV.

“He is fighting for life,” the head of the National Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, told the congregation.

In a plaza near the center of Caracas, neighbors came to write well wishes for Chavez on a white cloth. But government officials appeared to be cautiously preparing the president’s supporters for the worst.

Villegas said in a statement that Venezuelans should view Chavez’s situation like that of an ill relative and have faith that he will return.

Venezuela's Communication Minister Ernesto Villegas reads a statement about the health condition of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez during a news conference in Caracas December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

“If he doesn‘t, our people should be ready to understand. It would be irresponsible to hide the delicate nature of the moment we are currently living,” he wrote.

One government source said Chavez was in critical condition early on Wednesday, but since then his vital signs had improved.

State media ran hours of tributes to the president, and of rank-and-file supporters around the country gushing with admiration. “He is a second Jesus Christ,” one woman beamed.

The stakes also are enormous for allies around Latin America and the Caribbean who rely on generous oil subsidies and other aid from Chavez. President Raul Castro’s communist government in Cuba is particularly vulnerable because of its dependence on more than 100,000 barrels of oil per day from Venezuela.

Wall Street investors are also watching closely in the hope that Chavez’s intransigent socialism will give way to a more market-friendly administration.

Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez hold pictures of him, as they wait to write messages on a giant poster in support of him in Caracas December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela’s global bonds, which usually rise on bad news about Chavez’s health, saw a muted reaction on Wednesday.

The operation was Chavez’s fourth in Havana since mid-2011 for a recurring cancer in the pelvic region.

Opposition leaders have criticized the government for lack of transparency, pointing out that other Latin American leaders provided detailed reports of both diagnoses and treatments.

Chavez is due to start a new, six-year term on January 10 after his October re-election.

REGIONAL ELECTIONS LOOM

The Chavez health saga has eclipsed the buildup to regional elections on Sunday that will be an important test of political forces in Venezuela at such a pivotal moment.

Of most interest in the 23 state elections is opposition leader Henrique Capriles’ bid to retain the Miranda governorship against a challenge from former Vice President Elias Jaua.

Polls have been mixed with one showing Capriles way ahead and another giving Jaua a 5 percentage point lead.

Capriles must win if he is to retain credibility and be the opposition’s presidential candidate-in-waiting should Chavez’s cancer force a new election. Even though it may be premature, many Venezuelans already are asking themselves what a Capriles versus Maduro presidential election would be like.

Capriles, who favors a Brazilian-style government promoting open markets with firm welfare safeguards, won 44 percent in the election, a record 6.5 million votes for the opposition.

Although past polls have shown Capriles more popular than all of Chavez’s allies, that would not necessarily be the case against a Maduro candidacy imbued with Chavez’s personal blessing and with the power of the Socialist Party behind him.