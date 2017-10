Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with political and military leader at Miraflores Palace in Caracas March 5, 2013 in this photo provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s military chiefs appeared live on state TV on Tuesday to pledge their loyalty to Vice President Nicolas Maduro following the death of President Hugo Chavez.

Chavez had named Maduro as his preferred successor.