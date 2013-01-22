FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Chavez has no return date yet: minister
January 22, 2013 / 7:22 PM / 5 years ago

Venezuela's Chavez has no return date yet: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez does not have a date for his return from Cuba despite “encouraging” news on his recovery from cancer surgery, Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said on Tuesday.

“Commander Chavez is in Havana in the process of full re-establishment of his health,” Villegas said after a cabinet meeting in Caracas. “The (latest) report has been very encouraging ... There is no return date fixed yet.”

Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by Eyanir Chinea and Sandra Maler

