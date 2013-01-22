Venezuela's Chavez has no return date yet: minister

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez does not have a date for his return from Cuba despite “encouraging” news on his recovery from cancer surgery, Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said on Tuesday.

“Commander Chavez is in Havana in the process of full re-establishment of his health,” Villegas said after a cabinet meeting in Caracas. “The (latest) report has been very encouraging ... There is no return date fixed yet.”