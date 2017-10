Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez speaks during a campaign about his proposal of constitutional changes in Caracas November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Senior ministers and military commanders gathered at Venezuela’s presidential palace on Tuesday after the government said socialist leader Hugo Chavez suffered a serious setback in his battle against cancer, state media said.

The downturn has heightened speculation that Chavez’s 14-year rule of the South American OPEC nation could be nearing an end.