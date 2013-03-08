FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maduro says Chavez to lie in state for seven more days
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 8, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

Maduro says Chavez to lie in state for seven more days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s late leader, Hugo Chavez, will be embalmed and laid to rest at a military museum in the capital Caracas, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday.

Chavez’s state funeral was scheduled for Friday, but Maduro said his body would remain lying in state for a further seven days so that Venezuelans waiting in long lines to view him would be able to do so.

Maduro said his body would later to moved from the military museum to his final burial site. It was not immediately clear where that would be.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.