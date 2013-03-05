FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After Chavez, Obama says seeks "constructive relationship" with Venezuela
March 5, 2013 / 11:37 PM / in 5 years

After Chavez, Obama says seeks "constructive relationship" with Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets his Venezuelan counterpart Hugo Chavez before the opening ceremony of the 5th Summit of the Americas in Port of Spain in this April 17, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the United States is interested in starting a new relationship with Venezuela after the death of its socialist president, Hugo Chavez.

“At this challenging time of President Hugo Chavez’s passing, the United States reaffirms its support for the Venezuelan people and its interest in developing a constructive relationship with the Venezuelan government,” Obama said in a statement.

“As Venezuela begins a new chapter in its history, the United States remains committed to policies that promote democratic principles, the rule of law, and respect for human rights,” he said.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler

