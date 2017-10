Ecuador's President Rafael Correa talks to media upon his arrival at Havana's Jose Marti airport December 10, 2012. Correa arrived in Cuba to support Venezuela's ailing President Hugo Chavez, who is undergoing urgent surgery in a top medical facility in Havana for a cancer recurrence. Chavez flew to Cuba on Monday for cancer surgery, vowing to return quickly despite his unprecedented admission the disease could end his 14-year rule of the South American OPEC nation. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

QUITO (Reuters) - - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez was undergoing surgery in Cuba on Tuesday for his recurrence of cancer, his friend and political ally Ecuadorean leader Rafael Correa said.

“My dear friend and colleague, Commander Hugo Chavez, is going through the toughest times of his life,” Correa said in Ecuador.

“He’s being operated on right now. It’s a very delicate operation.”