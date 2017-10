Henrique Capriles, Venezuela's opposition leader and governor of the state of Miranda, addresses the media in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s centrist opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, will run in a presidential election due on April 14, the head of the opposition coalition said on Saturday.

Capriles will face off against acting President Nicolas Maduro, the protege of President Hugo Chavez, who died on Tuesday. Recent polls show that Maduro is favored to win the vote.