Venezuela's Chavez says Cuba treatment successful

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s President Hugo Chavez said on Friday he had successfully completed a series of cancer radiotherapy sessions in Cuba and was hopeful they would have a positive effect on his condition.

Chavez, who wants to run for re-election in October, addressed the nation after flying back from Havana. He walked with relative ease from the plane, and spoke in a firm voice, contradicting some rumors that he was too sick to be seen in public.

“I can tell you that in the last few days we successfully completed the radiation cycle, as planned by the medical team,” he said. “I am very hopeful this treatment will have the effects we hope for.”