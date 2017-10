Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a speech during his swearing-in ceremony as caretaker president following the death of President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela will hold a presidential election on April 14, the country’s electoral commission said on Saturday.

Acting President Nicolas Maduro, the protege of deceased leader Hugo Chavez, is favored to win the election in a likely face-off with centrist opposition Governor Henrique Capriles.