a year ago
Citibank to close certain Venezuela accounts
#Business News
July 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Citibank to close certain Venezuela accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man uses a Citibank ATM at a branch in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016.Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said its unit will stop correspondent banking and servicing of certain accounts in Venezuela.

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that Citibank planned to shut his government's foreign currency accounts within a month, denouncing the move by one of its main foreign financial intermediaries as part of a "blockade."

Citibank said the decision was taken after a periodic risk management review.

Due to strict currency controls in place since 2003, the Venezuelan government relies on Citibank for foreign currency transactions.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
