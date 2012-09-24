FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela to make new arguments in Conoco arbitration: minister
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
September 24, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Venezuela to make new arguments in Conoco arbitration: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHARALLAVE, Venezuela (Reuters) - State oil company PDVSA will present more arguments against an arbitration panel’s recent ruling before it “considers paying” a $66.8 million award to U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips, Venezuela Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Monday.

ConocoPhillips said last week the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in its favor in a dispute over OPEC production cuts applied in 2006 and 2007 to Orinoco belt heavy crude upgrader Petrozuata.

Ramirez, who is also president of PDVSA, did not say whether the company would pay the fine. He said the decision should not create a precedent for other companies that also had to cut production under OPEC quotas to file for similar awards.

The dispute is considerably smaller than a separate arbitration case ConocoPhillips has filed against Venezuela over nationalization of its Orinoco belt projects. The U.S. company is seeking compensation of $30 billion for its stake in the Petrozuata and Hamaca projects, which were nationalized in 2007.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga, writing by Brian Ellsworth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.