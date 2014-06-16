FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 16, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela bus crash kills 20, wounds 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - At least 20 people were killed and 10 were wounded early on Monday when a bus driving toward the Venezuelan capital of Caracas crashed after the driver lost control, a state official said.

The bus traveling from the center-west city of Barquisimeto crashed into a median strip and then hit a tree around 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) from Caracas, said Victor Lira, head of the civil protection agency for Miranda state.

Lira said it was not immediately evident why the driver lost control of the bus.

Reporting by Patricia Velez, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

