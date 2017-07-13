Exclusive: Venezuela oil exports to ally Cuba drop 13 percent - documents

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Amuay refinery complex which belongs to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Punto Fijo, Venezuela November 17, 2016.

HOUSTON/HAVANA (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil and fuel deliveries to political ally Cuba have slid almost 13 percent in the first half this year, according to documents from state-run oil company PDVSA viewed by Reuters.

The bulk of the 2017 decline in shipments was in crude oil for Cuba's refineries, which dropped 21 percent to 42,310 bpd, the documents showed. Last year, Venezuela made up for a shortfall in crude shipments by sending Cuba more fuels, but this year's data showed refined products sent to Cuba remained almost unchanged at around 30,040 bpd.

In total, PDVSA sent Cuba an average of 72,350 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and refined products in the first half of 2017, down almost 13 percent from the same period of last year, according to the data from internal PDVSA trade reports. The source who provided the documents to Reuters asked not to be named. (Link to Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2tf4Fk8 )

The lower shipments have prompted fuel and power rationing in Cuba, whose economy depends heavily on Venezuelan crude under a series of bilateral agreements started in 2000 by the South American country's late President Hugo Chavez. The communist island nation has repaid the large flow of oil shipments by providing Venezuela with Cuban doctors and other services.

With Venezuela's crude production sliding in 2017 for the sixth year in a row, the OPEC nation has had less oil to send Cuba and other customers in regions from Asia to North America and the Caribbean.

Cuba, which produces an extremely heavy crude used by industry and power plants, received 103,226 bpd of oil from Venezuela in the first half of 2015, according to the same data.

PDVSA, whose full name is Petroleos de Venezuela SA, did not reply to a request for comment.

Venezuela's oil shipments to Cuba have been falling since 2008, when they peaked at 115,000 bpd mainly due to a decline in crude exports, but the poor shape of Venezuelan refineries cut into fuel exports this year.

The refining woes have even forced Venezuela to purchase more fuel imports to meet domestic demand.

In addition to rationing fuel to state companies and for electricity, Cuba is seeking oil cargoes from other producers including Russia, something it had not done for more than a decade.

In one of several recent shipments, the Ocean Quest tanker loaded with fuel oil at Russia's Tuapse terminal, arrived in Havana on July 9 and is waiting to discharge, according to Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data. The Tuapse terminal is operated by state-run Rosneft.

Cuba's economy went into recession in 2016 for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, declining almost 1 percent as shrinking export earnings left it short of funds to import oil on the open market to replace declining Venezuelan supplies.

Quality Issues

Cuba's three aged refineries have been operating at reduced rates since last year due to a shortage of light crude, which also affects Venezuela's 1.3-million-bpd refining network.

PDVSA, which in recent years has used almost all its production of medium and light crudes to dilute Venezuela's extra heavy oil output, in March resumed shipments of light oil to the island at Cuba's request.

But a PDVSA source said the shipments are not yet enough to fully restart the 65,000-barrel-per-day Cienfuegos refinery, a Soviet-era facility partially upgraded by PDVSA.