Maduro says Venezuela to keep servicing debt despite low oil prices
#Business News
March 17, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

Maduro says Venezuela to keep servicing debt despite low oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday the South American OPEC country would keep servicing its debt and find resources despite a tumble in oil prices.

Concerns that Venezuela could default on foreign debt have pushed yields to the second highest of any emerging market nation. Maduro has dismissed default talks as a smear campaign against his socialist administration.

Earlier on Monday, Venezuela paid off its 1 billion euro Global 2015 bond, the first foreign debt maturity in a year of heavy bond payments that have stretched the country’s coffers.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
